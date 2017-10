News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports 19-year old Travis Theodore Wolff, of Audubon, was arrested at around 5:30-p.m. Wednesday. Wolff was charged with Disorderly Conduct following an incident that occurred at Highway 71 and Mantz Avenue in Audubon. He was transported to the Audubon County Jail later released following an appearance before the Magistrate where he pled guilty and was fined.