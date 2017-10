News

Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson reports the arrest at around 8-p.m. Thursday, of 50-year old Brenda Suzanne Blanco, from Exira. Blanco was charged with Public Intoxication, following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the 100 block of East South Street, in Exira. She was brought to the Audubon County Jail, held, pled guilty before a magistrate, was fined and then released.