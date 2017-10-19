Atlantic’s McCreedy and Petersen qualify for State XC Meet

Sports

Atlantic cross country runners Taylor McCreedy and Jalen Petersen qualified for the State Cross County Meet in Fort Dodge with their performances at the regional qualifying meet in Atlantic on Thursday.

In the girls race McCreedy was able to come away with a 5th place finish with a time of 20:23.09. In the boys race Petersen came away with an 8th place finish with a time of 17:26.24.

McCreedy was glad about qualifying but was really disappointed that the team came up short of qualifying by 12 points.

Petersen said coming around the final bend the sense of accomplishment came over him.

Coach Dan Vargason was proud of the effort put forth.

The state meet will be held on Saturday, October 28th in Fort Dodge.