Atlantic teen cited at the high school for possession of prescription drug

News

A teenager at the Atlantic High School was cited into juvenile court, Tuesday, for possession of a prescription medication. Atlantic Police Sgt. Dustin Pieken told KJAN News school officials notified the Police Department late Tuesday morning a student 14 or 15-years of age, was found in possession of two-pills (less than 5-milligrams) of the drug Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax), in an unlabeled pill bottle. The students’ name was not released because of his age.

Pieken said the school is doing a good job of trying to crack down on the pill problem, which he said “Is horrible all throughout town and in the school.” He added that “It’s hard to catch that (usage of pills).