Atlantic shelves Mandatory garbage pickup proposal

News

The City of Atlantic’s Community Development Committee, Tuesday, recommended the City shelve a proposal to institute a Mandatory Garbage pickup program. City Administrator John Lund said during Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting, that after he conducted extensive research and crunched the numbers and logistics of implementing the program, it just wouldn’t work out.

The Committee recommended instead the City pursue problems with junk properties – more specifically rental properties- through the landlord ordinance. Lund said he’s in discussions with the City’s Bonding/Financial Attorney and County Treasurer Tracey Marshall, about other options, including moving Storm Water billing and landfill fees onto the property tax bill on a per capita basis, meaning you would no longer see the every six months Storm Water billing card from the City.

The whole reason for discussion about a landfill fee boils down to EPA regulations and requirements that leave the County and it’s Cities with few options other than to implement a fee. The landfill currently operates on a tipping-fee basis, or the amount of pounds that are brought in.

Councilman Dana Halder said gave a little more insight into why the Community Development Committee decided to recommend against a Mandatory Garbage pickup fee. He said with as many carriers as there are in Atlantic and their differing prices, they decided to focus on the enforcement aspects of garbage and the ordinance on maintaining properties.

He says once See-Click-Fix program is officially rolled-out to the public, neighbors will be more willing to inform the City about nuisance properties and letting the City deal with property owners to resolves those issues. In other business, the Council passed the second reading of an Ordinance amending the City Code, with regard to “Parking Regulations.”

And, Councilman Halder reported that the Library Reading Garden will be closed when the Library closes each day, and the gate locked, in order to deter vandalism. Halder reminded the public also, about homeowner and home repairs programs that are available through SWIPCO.

And finally, the City is looking for a reliable cleaning service. Proposals need to be received at City Hall by this Friday, Oct. 20th. Proposals should be from persons who are insured and bonded, but all applications will be reviewed.