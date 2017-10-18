Atlantic School Board Work Session

News

Members of the Atlantic Community School District’s Board of Education will meet in a work session this (Wednesday) afternoon, in the High School Media Center.

During their meeting at 4:30-p.m., the Board will discuss Financial Health Indicators, an Instructional Support Levy, and upcoming dates for the IASB’s Annual Convention, and their next regular Board meeting set for Nov. 8th at 5:30-p.m.

No action is expected during the Work Session, only discussion.