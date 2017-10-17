Atlantic Parks & Rec Board approves purchase of Schildberg playground equipment

News

Members of the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department’s Board of Directors, Monday evening, approved a request for $60, 673 in funds needed to order playground equipment for a playground to be established near the campground at the Schildberg Recreation Area. Parks and Rec Director Seth Staashelm said the received a substantial discount from the manufacturer for the equipment, shipping and handling. The total cost of those segments amounted to $49,304.

Staashelm recommends a company Supervisor/representative oversee the installation of the equipment by community members and others, to make sure all the safety pieces are in place. The supervisor will be on hand for two days, at a cost of $11,369.

The other portion of the project is engineered wood fiber which will act to cushion any falls or tumbles kids might take.

Pea gravel cannot be used as fall material because it can only absorb a fall from five-feet, and it has to have a depth of 11-inches, whereas wood fiber can absorb a relatively unlimited fall height (for the purposes of playground equipment), and has a depth of 11-inches or more.

The playground equipment, Staashelm says, is customizable. He says the Kiwanis have already donated $2,000 toward the project and will receive a bench in their honor. It’s hoped there will eventually be six donation-type benches in the area. A bathhouse is also on the drawing board.

The playground equipment will be ordered and received by December. It will be stored until next Spring, when volunteers from throughout the community will work on installation the playground. Details on that aspect will emerge later, as we move toward Spring.