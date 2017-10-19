Atlantic hopes to cap season with marquee win

Sports

The Atlantic Trojans (5-3, 3-3) will finish off the 2017 football season with a home game against the Harlan Cyclones (7-1, 6-0) on Friday night. The senior class was able to place their stamp on program improvement with a win last week at Carroll that guaranteed them the first winning season since 2012. They don’t want to stop there though, and will look to knock off the 6th ranked Cyclones to put an exclamation point on the season.

In order to get a win the Trojans will try to slow down Harlan star running back Nick Foss who has rushed for 1,464 yards on the season with 24 touchdowns. Foss has also caught 9 passes for 205 yards and three more scores. Atlantic Head Coach Mike McDermott said the Trojans know what he brings to the game.

Atlantic will counter with the passing game led by quarterback Jaxson Eden who has hit on 69% of his passes for 1,315 yards and 9 touchdowns. Chase Mullenix has been a big play threat with 453 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns to go along with three rushing scores. Coach McDermott said it will start up front on offense with the line being able to create some seams in the run game and being able to pass protect.

Harlan already knows their fate as they have locked up the District title but there is never any lack of motivation when the Trojans and Cyclones get together. Coach McDermott expects a great atmosphere for the game.

The Trojans and Cyclones are set for a 7:30pm kickoff at the Trojan Bowl Friday.