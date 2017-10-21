Applicants sought for northwest Iowa judicial vacancy

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Applications are being accepted for those interested in filling a judicial vacancy left by the retirement of District Court Judge Edward Jacobson in northwest Iowa.

The Sioux City Journal reports that applicants may obtain a questionnaire and other required forms from the district court administrator or from any clerk of court in the judicial district. The district covers Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties.

Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3. Interviews will be held Nov. 20 at the Woodbury County Courthouse. The Judicial Nominating Commission will submit the names of two nominees to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will appoint the new judge.

The application form also is available online at http://www.iowacourts.gov/District_Courts/District_Three/Current_Judicial_Openings/ .