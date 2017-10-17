Adair County Sheriff’s report (10/17)

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports three people were arrested last week on warrants. 49-year old Kevin Eugene Stark, of Adair, was arrested Oct. 12th at the Polk County Jail on an Adair County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance/ 3rd or subsequent offense, and on warrants for Driving While Barred (2 counts). Stark was being held without bond in the Adair County Jail.

29-year old Seth Robert Lee Baker, of Stuart, was arrested Oct. 12th, also at the Polk County Jail. Baker was wanted on an Adair County warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness. He was released on Oct. 13th after posting a $1,000 bond or surety.

And, 25-year old Haley Nicole Hamler, of Knoxville, was arrested Oct. 13th in Marion County, on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. Her bond was set at $5,000.