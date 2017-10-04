4 arrests in Cass County this past week

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four people were arrested on separate charges this past week. On Wednesday, Deputies arrested: a 14-year-old male from Atlantic, on a charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. The juvenile was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and held while awaiting a hearing. And, Shane Dean Jenkins was arrested on a District Court warrant for Failure to Appear. Jenkins was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bond.

On Monday, Cass County Deputies arrested 34-year old Zachary Alan Frank, of Lewis, on charges of felony Domestic Abuse and felony Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree. Frank was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $10,000 bond.

And, last Saturday (Oct. 14th), 18-year old Frazier Rodney Antrelle Mack, of Fremont, NE, was arrested in Cass County on charges of Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense and OWI 1st Offense. Mack was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on his own recognizance.