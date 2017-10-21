2017 Football Playoff draws for area teams
October 21st, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the 2017 High School Football Playoffs early Saturday morning. Here’s a look at the match-ups for area teams. First round games will be played on Friday, October 27th with all kickoffs set for 7:00pm. The Quarterfinal round will be played Friday, November 3rd. Semifinals will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday November 9th-11th at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Finals are set for November 16th and 17th also at the UNI-Dome.
8-Man
Boyer Valley (7-2) @ St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)
Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Audubon (9-0)
Fremont-Mills (8-1) @ Stanton (8-1)
Lenox (5-4) @ Sidney (9-0)
Class A
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars (7-2) @ Southwest Valley (9-0)
Westwood, Sloan (7-2) @ St. Albert (8-1)
Class 1A
IKM-Manning (7-2) @ West Lyon, Inwood (9-0)
Western Christian (7-2) @ AHSTW (8-1)
Belmond-Klemme (7-2) @ Van Meter (9-0)
South Hamilton (8-1) @ Denver (8-1)
Class 2A
Kuemper Catholic (7-2) @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-1)
Sioux Center (8-1) @ South Central Calhoun (8-1)
Class 3A
Glenwood (8-1) @ Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0)
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (7-2) @ Harlan (8-1)
Class 4A
Lewis Central (8-1) @ Valley, West Des Moines (8-1)