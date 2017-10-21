2017 Football Playoff draws for area teams

Sports

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the pairings for the 2017 High School Football Playoffs early Saturday morning. Here’s a look at the match-ups for area teams. First round games will be played on Friday, October 27th with all kickoffs set for 7:00pm. The Quarterfinal round will be played Friday, November 3rd. Semifinals will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday November 9th-11th at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Finals are set for November 16th and 17th also at the UNI-Dome.

8-Man

Boyer Valley (7-2) @ St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)

Newell-Fonda (8-1) at Audubon (9-0)

Fremont-Mills (8-1) @ Stanton (8-1)

Lenox (5-4) @ Sidney (9-0)

Class A

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars (7-2) @ Southwest Valley (9-0)

Westwood, Sloan (7-2) @ St. Albert (8-1)

Class 1A

IKM-Manning (7-2) @ West Lyon, Inwood (9-0)

Western Christian (7-2) @ AHSTW (8-1)

Belmond-Klemme (7-2) @ Van Meter (9-0)

South Hamilton (8-1) @ Denver (8-1)

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic (7-2) @ Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (8-1)

Sioux Center (8-1) @ South Central Calhoun (8-1)

Class 3A

Glenwood (8-1) @ Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-0)

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (7-2) @ Harlan (8-1)

Class 4A

Lewis Central (8-1) @ Valley, West Des Moines (8-1)