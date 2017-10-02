2 men arrested Thu. evening in Red Oak

News

Two men were arrested in the same area but on separate charges Thursday evening, in Red Oak. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 60-year old Robert Ernest McMartin, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 6:30-p.m. in the 400 block of E. Grimes Street. following a traffic stop. McMartin was charged with Driving While License Suspended, with eight withdrawals in effect. He was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on slightly more than $566 bond.

At 10-minutes later, also in the 400 block of E. Grimes, 54-year old Joseph Olis Loudermilk of Red Oak, was arrested by Red Oak Police with assistance from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. Loudermilk was brought to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with Simple Assault. His bond was set at $300.