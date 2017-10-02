2 men arrested on burglary & other charges in Adams County

News

A report about a suspicious vehicle in Adams County, Tuesday night, resulted in the arrest of two men on Burglary and other charges. Sheriff’s officials say David Robinette, of Clarinda, and Zachary Bond, of Shenandoah, were arrested after deputies responded to 2090 265th Street, and discovered a burglary was in progress. Robinette and Bond were found hiding in the home. Both men were charged with Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools, Interference with Official Acts, and Trespass.

Adams County Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Unit. The case remains under investigation.