2 arrested on drug charges Thursday in Adams County

A routine traffic stop early this (Thursday) morning, in Adams County, resulted in the arrest of a man and woman on drug charges. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports a vehicle was pulled over at around 12:15-a.m. in Corning.

Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year old Timothy Graves of Fort Dodge, was taken into custody on an active warrant for violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His passenger,19-year old Rajah Tanney, of Eagle Grove, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into the Adams County Jail and held, pending further court proceedings.