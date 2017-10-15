15-year old from Council Bluffs faces assault & theft charges

News

An investigation Thursday afternoon into an incident of an alleged robbery and stabbing resulted in the arrest of a Council Bluffs teens. Bluffs Police report just before 3-p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of 1st Avenue in reference to a Stabbing/Robbery that had occurred. Officers responded and found that a robbery did not occur.

Instead, they discovered 25-year old Levi Lovrien, of Council Bluffs, had been in a verbal altercation with a 15 yrs. old juvenile male. During the altercation, the juvenile pulled out a multi-purpose tool and stabbed Lorvrien in the upper right thigh, causing a minor wound (He refused medical assistance at the scene).

The juvenile ran away from the scene, after picking up the victim’s cellphone off the ground. Detectives later found the juvenile at his home, where he was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Theft 5th. The cellphone was not recovered, No other persons were injured in the incident.