Work Release inmate fails to return to Dubuque WRF

News

Officials with the Iowa Dept. of Corrections said Thursday evening, that 29-year old Korey Sherdall McGhee, who was convicted in Dubuque County of robbery 2nd degree, eight counts of forgery and burglary in the 2nd degree, failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required.

McGhee is a Black male, 5-feet 10-inches tall. He weighs about 359 pounds, and was admitted to the work release facility on June 16, 2017. Persons with information on McGhee’s whereabouts should contact local police.