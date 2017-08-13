Work release escape of Malik De’Sean Richard

News

(Waterloo) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections report 25-year old Malik De’Sean Richard, who was convicted of domestic abuse assault- 3rd or subsequent offense in Blackhawk County, failed to report back to Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Saturday night.

Richard is a Black male, 5-feet 7-inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on May 23rd, 2017. Persons with information on Richard’s whereabouts should contact the local police.