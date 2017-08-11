Woodbury County family plans to build event center

News

ANTHON, Iowa (AP) – A Woodbury County family plans to build an arena and center for rodeos and other events. The Sioux City Journal reports the multilevel structure would include a horse arena, bleachers, stalls, chutes, a tack room, an office, concession area, a kitchen and storage areas. The plans submitted to Woodbury County planners also say there would be nine apartments on the upper level.

The center planned by Patrick DeRocher and Cynthia DeRocher-Anderson would sit about 2 1/2 miles north of Anthon. Anthon Mayor Allan Pithan says the center could provide a boost to the town by bringing more people to the area. Elsewhere in Woodbury County, a $16 million Ag Expo & Learning Center is planned at the Sioux City site of a former John Morrell plant.