Woman accused of falsifying invoices on Iowa highway project

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Federal authorities have accused a contractor employee of altering and submitting false invoices that resulted in nearly $808,000 in overcharges to the Iowa Transportation Department. The Sioux City Journal reports that Jenna Wilson is charged with making false statements. Court records say she filed notice Thursday that she intends to plead guilty at a hearing scheduled for Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

The records say Wilson raised the per-unit price on polystyrene fill used in the 2016 reconstruction of the Interstate 29 interchange at Salix. The polystyrene fill was properly invoiced by its original supplier.