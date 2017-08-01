Walnut man arrested on Shelby County warrant

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County say a man wanted on a Shelby County warrant for Assault causing serious injury, was arrested in Walnut, Monday evening. 38-year old Jason Wayne Anderson, of Walnut, was taken into custody without incident, by a Pottawattamie County Deputy at around 6-p.m., in the 500 block of Country Street.

And, a Council Bluffs man was arrested Monday afternoon, for Driving While barred. 28-year old Christopher Smith was taken into custody in Minden, after a deputy observed Smith’s pickup did not have license plates and initiated a traffic stop.