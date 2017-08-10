VIOLA M. BROWN, 93, formerly of Harlan (Svcs. 8/12/17)

Obituaries

VIOLA M. BROWN, 93, of Council Bluffs (& formerly of Harlan) died Wed., Aug. 9th, in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for VIOLA BROWN will be held 11-a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12th, at the 1st United Methodist Church, in Harlan. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 11th, from 1-until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 5-until 7-p.m.; Online condolences may be left at www.burmeisterjohannsen.com.

Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Kirkman.

VIOLA BROWN is survived by:

Her daughters – Sandra Brown (& friend Tyrone Scheffler), of Harlan; Linda Wade, of Bellevue, NE; Janis (Bill) Holloway, of Kirkman, and Joyce Blok, of Charles Town, WV.

Her son – Gary Brown, of Kirkman.

10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.