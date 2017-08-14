Vigil set in Des Moines to counter white supremacist rally

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A vigil “against hate” has been scheduled in Des Moines in response to a white supremacist rally in Virginia last weekend that resulted in deadly violence. The “Shine the Light Against Hate” vigil will be held Monday night at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines. At least 100 people plan to attend. Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, a self-described progressive group, is promoting the vigil, which will include speakers and music.

Similar events have been held around the country since Saturday, after a group of white nationalists protested in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the city’s decision to remove a Confederate monument. A man is suspected of ramming a car into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman. A state police helicopter crashed into the woods, killing two troopers onboard.