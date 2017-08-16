VERL ARTHUR PAULLIN, 96, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 8/18/17)

Obituaries

VERL ARTHUR PAULLIN, 96, of Guthrie Center, died Tuesday, Aug. 15th, in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for VERL PAULLIN will be held 11-a.m. Friday, Aug. 18th, at the 1st Baptist Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the 1st Baptist Church in Guthrie Center beginning one-hour prior to the service on Friday (10-to 11-a.m.); Online condolences may be left at www.twiggfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center.

VERL ARTHUR PAULLIN is survived by:

His wife – Lois Paullin.

His daughter – Lucinda Herrick.