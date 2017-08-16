(Update) Police ID man stabbed at Iowa State Fair, announce arrest

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man stabbed at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines and announced an arrest in the case. The Iowa Public Safety Department says 21-year-old Tay Ronce Denton was stabbed around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the southwest corner of the fairgrounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital. Police said Wednesday that he is in stable condition.

Officials say 17-year-old Yuri Green has been charged with counts of willful injury. Two other juveniles believe involved have been banned from the fair. It’s the second stabbing in as many years at the fair. Court records say a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a gang-related stabbing on Aug. 21 last year.