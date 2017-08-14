(Update – Name released) Tractor accident

News

(In an update to our earlier reports) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, late Monday afternoon, identified the man injured in a tractor accident Sunday evening. Officials say at around 7:37 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual who had been run over by a tractor. 70-year old Gary Nick Bruneau, of rural Atlantic, was transported to a city hospital via Lifenet helicopter.

Fire and Rescue Crews from Cumberland and Massena, along with Medivac Ambulance, responded to the scene Sunday night, near 67595 650th, southwest of Cumberland. According to dispatch reports, the tractor’s rear wheels ran over Bruneau’s hips.

No other details on how the accident occurred, are currently available.