Update: More info. released on alleged abduction attempt in Guthrie County

News

Sheriff’s officials in Guthrie County today (Thursday), released more information on an alleged abduction attempt in Menlo, Wednesday. Authorities say at 11:51 am, the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible child abduction attempt in Menlo. An 11 year old female child said she was walking near Panora St. and 4th St. when a vehicle approached her and asked for directions to Omaha.

When the young female approached the vehicle, a white male wearing a black ski mask and a Green Bay Packers ball cap exited the passenger side of the vehicle and grabbed the victim by her shoulder. The victim reacted appropriately and put up a fight and was able to run to a neighboring house where 911 was called.

The vehicle was described as a white 2000’s model SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, with rust near the passenger wheel wells. The Stuart Police Department responded initially due to the sheriff’s office being occupied with Wednesday’s other arrest. Later in the afternoon, the sheriff’s office conducted a multi-hour investigation into the incident reviewing surveillance cameras around town and interviewing numerous witnesses. The vehicle is no longer believed to be in the Guthrie County area.

Information regarding the situation has been passed on to law enforcement state wide. If anyone in the Menlo area has additional information about the vehicle or its occupants, authorities want to speak with you. Call the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office at (641)747-2214. The sheriff’s office does believe this is a valid report and urges parental caution when children are traveling alone in the public.