(Update) MO man arrested following Cass County chase

News

In an update to our earlier online and broadcast reports, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Wednesday) released information about a chase that began Tuesday night near Lewis and ended in Atlantic. Officials say at around 9:30-p.m. deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop at 630th Street and Highway 71 upon a Missouri-plated 2002 Dodge pickup. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle headed north through Lewis on M56 and turned east onto White Pole Road. The Atlantic Police Department deployed stop sticks just past White Pole and Lansing Roads. The vehicle continued toward Atlantic. The front tires blew as the vehicle crossed into Atlantic city limits, and the vehicle eventually came to a stop at 7th and Birch Streets in the eastbound (oncoming traffic) lane.

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 34-year old Thomas Jeremiah Bradbury, of St. Joseph, MO, on a felony charge of Eluding, along with OWI/1st offense, and Reckless Driving (Nonscheduled Offense). Bradbury was also written three citations for Speeding and one citation for Failure to Obey a Stop Sign. He was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $6,000 bond and a detainer for the State of Missouri.