UNI looks to re-assert itself after missing playoffs in ’17

Sports

After years of high expectations in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and nationally, Northern Iowa’s reputation as an FCS power seems to have diminished heading into 2017. The Panthers fell to 5-6 last year despite opening the season with a win at Iowa State. They were picked fourth in the Valley’s preseason poll, without a single vote for first.

Northern Iowa figures to have another tough schedule in 2017, starting when it opens its season Sept. 2 against the Cyclones. Coach Mark Farley said Wednesday, “This team will find its course. We have a lot of youth, speed and depth.”

In some ways, last season’s subpar record wasn’t so bad. The Panthers lost to subdivision powers Montana and Eastern Washington and narrowly fell to North Dakota State and Youngstown State.