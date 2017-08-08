Two Creston woman arrested in Adams County on drug charges

News

Two women from Union County were arrested Monday night on Adams County warrants. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reports Amber Miller, of Creston, was arrested at around 9:40-p.m. on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Methamphetamine – 1st offense. And, Pamela Claiser, of Creston, was arrested on a warrant for Possession of Meth/3rd offense .The warrants stem from a traffic stop on March 31st.

Miller’s cash only bond was set at $2,000. Claiser was being held without bond until she could be seen by the magistrate.