Troopers: Alcohol a factor in crash that killed Des Moines woman

News

A weekend crash south of the Twin Cities killed one Iowa woman and left another hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was on the wrong side of the highway early Sunday morning near Lonsdale in Rice County and hit a car head-on. The car was driven by 29-year-old Kacy Merseal of Des Moines, killing her. A passenger in the car, 30-year-old Tanya Von Weine of Story City, was injured.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the crash as the driver of the SUV, who was injured, had been drinking. He’s identified as 29-year-old Brandon Dellwo of Shakopee. Merseal, the Iowan who died in the crash, was reportedly a lawyer and she was engaged to be married next year.

(Radio Iowa)