Trial set for Iowa reporter who recorded ‘Bachelor’ hearing

News

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – A judge has scheduled trial for a television reporter accused of violating an order not to take courtroom video of “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules. Prosecutors are pursuing contempt of court proceedings against KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh. Judge Fae Hoover Grinde set a bench trial for Sept. 28 in Independence. If convicted, the 22-year-old could be punished with a fine and jail time.

KWWL published exclusive video of Soules’ April court appearance after he was jailed for an accident that killed Kenneth Mosher. Police say Soules rear-ended Mosher’s tractor and left the scene. Soules has pleaded not guilty.

Iowa rules allow journalists to record hearings if they have prior approval. Prosecutors contend a judge told Amanieh she wouldn’t allow video of the hearing and only photos would be permitted. She’s pleaded not guilty.