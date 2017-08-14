Traffic stop on I-29 nets 18-lbs of Meth worth $230k+

News

A man from Kansas was arrested Sunday afternoon on a felony drug distribution charge, following a traffic stop on Interstate 29 in Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office reports the driver of the vehicle. 33-year old Javier Romero-Ochoa, of Kansas City, Kansas, faces a felony charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute over 5 kilograms of Methamphetamine, along with charges of Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Valid License. Romero-Ocoha was being held at the Fremont County Jail on $100,000 cash bond.

His arrest followed a traffic stop at around 2:22-p.m., Sunday, where Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit assisted a Trooper with the Iowa State Patrol with a traffic stop on Interstate 29 near mile marker 6. The vehicle was stopped for multiple traffic violations.

A narcotics K9 was deployed on the vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 18 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of over $230,000.00.