Traffic stop in Ringgold County results in drug-related arrest

News

Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County report a traffic stop a little after 2-a.m. Saturday on Highway 169 in Redding, resulted in woman taken into custody on a drug charge. Tammy Lynn Ueligger was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, after the K9 “Heky” was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a small amount of marijuana. Ueligger was booked into the Ringgold County Jail and later released on bond.