Tractor rollover accident w/injuries in Montgomery County

News

A rural Red Oak man suffered chest injuries Tuesday afternoon, when the tractor he was operating rolled over and landed on its top. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 61-year old Kirk D. Baird was transported by private vehicle to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital following the accident that took place at around 4:50-p.m., Tuesday in the northwest part of the county.

Baird was spraying weeds on a field terrace northwest of 110th and E Avenue, when the 1950 International Farmall “M” tractor rolled over. A report on his current condition was not available.