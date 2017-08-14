Tractor accident s.w. of Cumberland Sunday night

News

Fire and Rescue Crews from Cumberland and Massena, along with Medivac Ambulance, responded to a tractor accident Sunday night, southwest of Cumberland. According to dispatch reports, a 70-year old man who has had both of his hips replaced previously, was run over in the hip area, by a tractor. The accident happened at around 7:40-p.m. south of Highway 92, off of 650th Street.

The victim was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital, and flown by LifeNet Helicopter to a trauma center. No other information was immediately available.