Three LeMars Residents Charged in Forgery/Currency Counterfeiting Case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Three LeMars residents are each charged with forgery and theft following a counterfeiting investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the LeMars Police Department, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, and Sioux City Police Department.

Brittany Anne Derby, age 29, and Jackelen Danielle Hartsock, age 27, were arrested on Tuesday, August 9th, 2017. Kurt Walter Jones, age 26, was arrested on Friday August 11th, 2017. Each was charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor theft in Woodbury County.

According to the criminal complaints filed: The investigation stemmed after the defendants were observed making or attempting several cash transactions (purchases and cash change outs) at the Hard Rock Casino located in Sioux City on Saturday, August 5th, 2017. The paper cash used was found to be falsified counterfeit bills resembling US currency.

The investigation is still on-going.