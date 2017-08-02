Tax preparer in fraud case told to pay restitution to IRS

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa tax preparer indicted in a fraud case has been ordered to pay more than $61,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Federal prosecutors say 56-year-old Toui Lo, of Storm Lake, was sentenced Tuesday in Sioux City. She was given four years of probation and fined $3,000, in addition to the restitution. She’d pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and assisting the preparation and filing of a false and fraudulent tax return.

Lo said in her plea agreement that she prepared and filed a false tax return on behalf of a client, fraudulently increasing the amount of the client’s refund by falsely claiming business expenses and various itemized deductions. Lo also admitted filing several other false tax returns between 2009 and 2013.