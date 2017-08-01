Suspect in multiple Walnut burglaries taken into custody

News

Authorities say an investigation by the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office into multiple burglaries occurring in the City of Walnut has resulted in an arrest. 38-year old Jason W. Anderson, of Walnut, was arrested on the following charges: Ongoing Criminal Conduct; 9 counts of Burglary in the 3rd degree; Attempted Burglary; 3 counts of Theft in the 4th degree; 2 counts of 5th degree Theft; and 2 counts of Criminal Mischief.

Anderson is alleged to have committed burglaries at the following locations: Peace United Church of Christ; First Presbyterian Church; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church; Calvary Baptist Church; The Village Blacksmith Mall; Rusty Farm Girls Primitives; Mabel’s Old-Fashioned Rose, and Forget-Me-Nots (2 counts)

After receiving tips from the community, searches were conducted in the City of Walnut, City of Avoca and the City of Harlan. The tips led to the recovery of property taken during the burglaries. The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incidents to determine if any further charges will be filed. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in their investigation, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Harlan Police Department.