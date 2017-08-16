Superintendent pleads not guilty in drunken driving case

News

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa school superintendent is facing an October trial on accusations of drunken driving. Dickinson County court records say Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District Superintendent Rod Earleywine entered a written plea of not guilty Monday. The charge: operating while under the influence, first offense. His trial is set to begin Oct. 10.

Earleywine was arrested Aug. 5 in Spirit Lake. The records say Earleywine’s blood alcohol was above the legal limit in two tests. The school board president has declined to comment about the case. The district website still lists Earleywine as superintendent.