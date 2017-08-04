Study links heart health to use of soybean oil

Ag/Outdoor, News

A new report from the U-S Food and Drug Administration links consumption of soybean oil to a reduced risk of coronary heart disease. Iowa Soybean Association president Rolland Schnell says it’s great news for the state’s soybean growers — and for consumers. “Hopefully, it’s going to put to rest some of the naysayers who like to paint soybean oil as a bad food ingredient,” Schnell says. “It’s not and there’s all kinds of research to back up that it is beneficial, looking at it from a health standpoint.”

Schnell says the cooking oil market is important for soybean farmers and the new report will enable manufacturers of soybean oil to tell consumers about the heart-healthy benefits. “It’s very positive and hopefully, the general public will take this report by the FDA to heart and realize its a valuable product for their health,” Schnell says, “and the volume of (sales) will continue to increase.”

Schnell says sometimes soybean oil gets a negative rap, but this move by the F-D-A may change that. “The social media always tries to paint it as a bad thing when it’s not,” he says. “Research will verify over and over that it’s a good thing and to have the government agency come out and support that is real welcome news.” The F-D-A report recognizes the ability of soybean oil to provide a superior omega-three fatty acid profile while also lowering “bad cholesterol” levels.

(Radio Iowa)