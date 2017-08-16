Special Weather Statement for Pott. & Harrison Counties

Weather

Pottawattamie IA-Harrison IA-Saunders NE-Burt NE-Platte NE-Butler NE-

Washington NE-Colfax NE-Dodge NE-

717 PM CDT TUE AUG 15 2017

…SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT…

At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Blair to 3 miles northwest of Rising City. Movement of the overall was southeast at 10 mph. Individual storms were moving northeast at 20 mph.

Very heavy rainfall from 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible in this slow moving area of storms.

Locations impacted include…

Columbus, Fremont, Blair, Schuyler, David City, Missouri Valley, Tekamah, Logan, Arlington, North Bend, Scribner, Hooper, Cedar Bluffs, Bellwood, Mondamin, Rising City, Nickerson, Kennard, Brainard and Inglewood.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 275 in Nebraska between mile markers 132 and 156.

Highway 30 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.

Highway 30 in Nebraska between mile markers 378 and 450.

Highway 75 in Nebraska between mile markers 108 and 132.

Highway 77 in Nebraska between mile markers 108 and 132.

Highway 81 in Nebraska near mile marker 110.

Highway 92 in Nebraska between mile markers 409 and 433.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 74 and 97.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall may also occurring with these storms.