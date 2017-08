Weather

338 AM CDT THU AUG 3 2017

…Significant Weather Advisory for EAST CENTRAL POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY

UNTIL 400 AM CDT…At 338 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Walnut, or 7 miles west of Atlantic, moving east at 15 mph. Dime size hail will be possible with this storm.This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pottawattamie County.