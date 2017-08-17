Special meeting called for Atlantic School Board

August 17th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

A special meeting of the Atlantic School District’s Board of Education will be held 11:30-a.m. Friday, in the Media Center at the Schuler Elementary Building. On the agenda is the resignation of Nichole Waterman, High School Level 3 Para-educator.

The Board will also act on Contracts and/or Letters of Assignment for the following:

  • Jessica Mendez, FS to 5 hours/day
  • Loretta Barringer, Special Ed Bus Driver
  • Lory Erickson, School Bus Driver & Clerical Transportation Para
  • Ann Hinton, Bus Aide, 5.2 hour day
  • Jeff Kerrick, Route Driver & Noon PS Route Driver
  • Heather Burg, FS 6-hour day.