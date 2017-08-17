Special meeting called for Atlantic School Board
August 17th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
A special meeting of the Atlantic School District’s Board of Education will be held 11:30-a.m. Friday, in the Media Center at the Schuler Elementary Building. On the agenda is the resignation of Nichole Waterman, High School Level 3 Para-educator.
The Board will also act on Contracts and/or Letters of Assignment for the following:
- Jessica Mendez, FS to 5 hours/day
- Loretta Barringer, Special Ed Bus Driver
- Lory Erickson, School Bus Driver & Clerical Transportation Para
- Ann Hinton, Bus Aide, 5.2 hour day
- Jeff Kerrick, Route Driver & Noon PS Route Driver
- Heather Burg, FS 6-hour day.