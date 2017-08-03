Somers casts tie-breaking vote to put increased Hotel-Motel Tax on Atlantic ballot

News

One vote broke a three-three tie on a Resolution to place on the ballot in November, a Public Measure asking for an increase in the City of Atlantic’ Hotel-Motel Tax. The tie was broken by Atlantic City Councilperson Kathy Somers. Voting against the Resolution was Council persons Halder, Jimerson and Casady. Council members Brink, Hartkopf and Hayes, voted in favor. If approved by the voters later this year, it would bump the current four-percent Hotel-Motel tax to seven-percent, beginning January 1st, 2018.

Prior to the vote, a number of persons, most of them with ties to local hotels or motels, spoke in opposition of the resolution. Among them was Dale Gross, who said while he is and always has been “Pro-Atlantic,” the increased tax, if approved, will hurt the City more than help it in efforts to further improve the parks and recreation system.

Gross said one thing he’s garnered from his travels and stays in various cities, is how much he “Hate(s) that tax.” He said “It is probably one of the most underhanded and hidden taxes that we’ve ever seen in our lifetime.” And, that while it seems to be “Universal,” he firmly believes that if we’re taking $50,000 out of guests’ money, we can probably find a way to adjust the budget of our parks and rec department.”

Like most the other speakers, Gross said when people come to stay in Atlantic, they’re not here to see an attraction. He said they’re here because they are visiting their families (or in town on business). The budget this year for the Local Option Sales Tax that is applied toward Parks and Rec improvement, according to City Clerk Barb Barrick, is $155, 930. Former City Councilman Steve Livengood has dealt with the issue of putting a Hotel-Motel Tax before the voters when he was on the Council. Livengood, who is on the Schildberg Recreation Committee, said the issue should be put on the ballot.

During further discussion among the Council before the vote to place the Measure on the ballot, Councilman Dana Halder said he was “torn” on which way to go. He said the hotel-motel owners gave up a lot when they agreed to work with the City on a 4-percent tax that went into effect in 2011. He said coming back and asking for more money seems unfair. Halder said a committee is working on promotions that would bring more people into town who will stay at those hotels and motels, thereby bringing in more money for parks and recreation.

He said on the other side of the coin, it’s his duty to allow the citizens to have a say on it. Halder said also, the Parks and Rec Department needs to work within its budget and cut back in some areas if necessary. The measure will come before the voters on November 7th.