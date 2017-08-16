Small patch of Iowa ground to be in path of total eclipse

News

HAMBURG, Iowa (AP) — Big crowds are expected in parts of Nebraska and other states that will experience a total solar eclipse next week, but officials are making plans for smaller numbers who will head to a tiny slice of southwest Iowa that also will go dark.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resource’s Parks Bureau says that for 32 seconds starting at 1:05 p.m. Monday, a 582-acre area of Fremont County will be in the total eclipse path. The bureau’s Matt Moles says that area includes part of Waubonsie State Park, where the department will mow an area and distribute 150 solar glasses and hotdogs to viewers.

Shuttles will take people from Marnie Simons Elementary School in Hamburg and the Fremont County Historical Museum in Sidney to the site. The rest of Iowa will experience a partial eclipse.