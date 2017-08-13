Skyscan weather forecast for Atlantic & the area, 8/13/17

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy early, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts to near 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing late. Low around 63. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly sunny, w/a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy w/a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 67. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7am, otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy w/a 60% chance of showers & thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy w/a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 83.

Saturday’s High in Atlantic was 83. Our 24-hour Low (ending at 7-a.m. today) will be 49. (At 6-a.m. in Atlantic, it was 61). Last year on this date, the High was 85, and the Low was 59. The All-Time Record High for Aug. 13th in Atlantic, was 101 in 1917. The All-Time Record Low on this date was 39 in 1964.