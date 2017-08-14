Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: Monday, 8/14/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy w/scattered showers & thunderstorms. High 81. S @ 10-15.

Tonight: Shwrs ending; Partly cloudy. Low 67. N @ 5.

Tomorrow: P/cldy to cldy w/a chance of scatt. Shwrs & tstrms late. High 83. SE @ 10-15.

Tom. Night: Scattered shwrs & tstrms. Low 70.

Wednesday: Mo. Cldy w/showers & thunderstorms. High 81.

Thursday: P/Cldy. High 81.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 80. We received .01” rain, Sunday into early today. Our 24-hour Low for the past 24-hours was 61. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 86 and the low was 58. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 107 in 1936. The Record Low for this date was 45 in 1929.