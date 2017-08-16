Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 8/16/17

Weather

Today: P/Cldy to Cldy w/scattered Shwrs & tstrms. High 80. SE @ 10-15.

Tonight: Scatt. Shwrs & tstrms. Low 62. NW @ 10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 82. NW @ 10-15.

Friday: P/Cldy w/scatt. Shwrs & tstrms late. High 82.

Saturday: Showers early, otherwise P/Cldy. High 84.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 84. We received 1.89” of rain yesterday. Our Low for the past 24-hours was 66. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 83 and the low was 64. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 105 in 1936. The Record Low for this date was 48 in 1966.