Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 8/11/17

Weather

Today: Areas of patchy fog this morning; Partly cloudy & mild. High 81. N @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 54.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy to Cloudy. High 80. SE @5-10.

Tom. Night: Mo.Cldy w/a slight chance of showers. Low 58.

Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. High 78.

Monday: Any showers will be ending; Mo. Cldy. High around 80.

We received .05” rain, Thursday at the KJAN studios. Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 84. Our Low this morning was 57. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 93 and the low was 68. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 104 in 1894. The Record Low for this date was 40 in 1902.